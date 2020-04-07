BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center is continuing to present Live from Home, a series of concerts by regional musicians in their homes that can be streamed online by audience members via Facebook. Perforances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 10, with country-pop songwriter Max Ater, and Saturday, April 11, with folk multi-instrumentalist and award-winning songwriter, Jud Caswell. The concerts will be free to watch.

Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and the performers.

Ater grew up on Maine’s south coast, and started playing piano and singing at the early age of 6. Having recently signed a deal with Michigan-based label Prudential Records, Ater blends country and pop, a combo that has led to him to win to an array of accolades, including winning Maine’s Got Talent in 2012, as well as garnering an Independent Music Award in 2016. With influences from Norah Jones to Elton John, the 25-year-old is quickly becoming a sensation throughout New England and beyond. His latest release, “Easy,” is available for streaming on Spotify and can be downloaded on iTunes.

Maine singer/songwriter Caswell, who plays guitar, banjo, and other instruments, has a keen eye for detail, a head full of far-away and a heart full of home. In 2006, he burst on the national scene, winning the legendary Kerrville New Folk competition. His songs have been taught at Berklee, recorded by Judy Collins, and named “#4 Song of the Decade” by New York’s WFUV.

Though a full-time music career almost drew Caswell away from his home state, the singer decided to stay in Maine, stating, “A singer-songwriter does one thing, night after night, in a thousand places. I wanted to be in one place. I figured it was time to go home and do a thousand things.”

Tickets are not necessary for the Live from Home concerts. Audience members may simply go to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show and they will be directed on how to watch.

