AUBURN — Androscoggin Land Trust (ALT) has announced it has renewed its land trust accreditation. It is part of a network of over 400 accredited land trusts across the nation.

ALT provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded renewed accreditation, signifying its confidence that ALT’s lands will be protected forever. Accredited land trusts in the United States now steward almost 20 million acres — the size of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, combined.

ALT recently celebrated its 30th year of conserving land in the Androscoggin River Watershed. In that time, more than 5,000 acres have been brought into conservation for critical protection of natural ecosystems and public access to outdoor recreation in four Maine counties: Androscoggin, Oxford, Franklin and Sagadahoc. In 2019, ALT celebrated its newest conservation project, known as the Pope Conservation Area, 35.6 acres on Lake Auburn that will help protect public drinking water quality and access to low-impact recreation.

A complete list of accredited land trusts and more information about the process and benefits can be found at www.landtrustaccreditation.org. For more information about ALT, visit www.androscogginlandtrust.org

