FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is asking for help in making masks to distribute to area organizations and the public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings to protect others in case individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms. The CDC said recent studies show a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus don’t show symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.

The United Way has a corps of volunteers making masks, 147 and counting so far, and all have been distributed to the following: LEAP, HealthReach Community Health Center in Kingfield, COVID-19 Response Team, individual community members who reach out to United Way, RSU 9 staff who have requested them, Brookside Village Senior Housing through Foothills Management and UMF students and staff still on campus.

More masks are needed. There is a bin outside the United Way office, 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, in which to drop off masks. There are many patterns that can be seen on the United Way Facebook page.

For more information, visit www.uwtva.org, Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva or call 207-778-5048.