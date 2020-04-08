Conservation District holding native plant sale

SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District will once again offer native plants for beginning to advanced gardeners throughout Oxford County and the surrounding area. There are many changes to this year’s offerings. This year’s list includes several choices of flowering perennials, herbs, ground covers, edible plants, shrubs and trees and plants to help with erosion control, pollination and native wildlife support.

For more information about gardening with native plants, go to www.wildflower.org, “Wildflower Center — A Guide to Native Plant Gardening” or the University of Maine Cooperative Extension UMCE Bulletin #2500, “Gardening to Conserve Maine’s Native Landscape.”

The native plant order form is available by contacting OCSWCD at 207-744-3119, emailing [email protected] or going to the website, oxfordcountyswcd.org. All orders must be received by Saturday, April 25. Pick-up day will be Saturday, May 9, at the Hooker Family Farm Open House, 195 Pleasant St., Oxford.

Registration dates announced for Henry L. Cottrell School

MONMOUTH — Children turning 5 years old on or before Oct. 15 are eligible for the Henry L. Cottrell School kindergarten program. Registration will be April 15.

Children who will be 4 years old by Oct. 15 are eligible for the pre-K program. Registration dates will be April 27-28. For registration information about either program, call the school at 207-933-4426.

Scholarships available for students pursuing business

ELLSWORTH — Applications are being accepted for the Maine Community Foundation’s Patriot Education Scholarship Fund.

This renewable scholarship supports graduates of a Maine high school who are enrolled part time (minimum of nine credit hours) or full time in pursuit of a business degree and who will be entering their freshman, sophomore, junior or senior year at a Maine college or university. Preference is given to applicants who have a demonstrated interest in personal and commercial insurance professions.

The deadline is June 1. To apply online, go to www.mainecf.org.

Lewiston resident spends spring break volunteering

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College junior Matthew Boulet of Lewiston spent part of his spring break participating in a volunteer service trip through the college’s Service and Solidarity Missions Trips Program.

Boulet, a communication major, co-led a group of eight students to New York City where they volunteered at God’s Love We Deliver helping prepare and deliver meals to people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses.