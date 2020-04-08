Sabattus KC supper is canceled

SABATTUS — The bean and casserole supper scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Maxwell-Gill Hall, has been canceled. It was to have been hosted by Council 13181, Knights of Columbus.

School registrations postponed for time being

RUMFORD — RSU 10 Mountain Valley Region prekindergarten and kindergarten registrations for screening are being postponed for the fall of 2020.

For prekindergarten, children need to be age 4 on or before Oct. 15, 2020, and for kindergarten, children need to be age 5 on or before Oct. 15, 2020.

Parents should ca ll their local school and leave a voicemail on the office line. Staff will contact them when the district is reopened and confirm a registration/screening date. Phone numbers are Rumford Elementary, 207-364-8155, and Meroby Elementary, 207-364-3714. Leave name and phone number and whether a prekindergarten or kindergarten student.

D ocuments required at the time of the screening will include the child’s original birth certificate from the town where they were born, their immunization record, proof of residency and any legal documents pertaining to custody.

Physicians may fax the immunization record to Rumford Elementary, 207-369-9446 or Meroby Elementary, 207-369-0156.

