In his column (April 4), Rich Lowry recounted the events of the impeachment trial and matched them with what was going on in Wuhan at the time. He then asserted that it was Democratic political maneuvering that distracted the country from the oncoming virus.

That is untrue. It was well before impeachment that President Trump cut funding for the CDC; and it was after acquittal in the Senate that Trump made his infamous comments about the coronavirus being just another flu, about the economy being more important than just a few people getting sick, and so on.

With such comments, he endangered the very people he was sworn to protect by giving a false sense of security. Even now, many people are in denial, thanks to their hero’s failure to protect them.

Jonathan Cohen, Farmington

