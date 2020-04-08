I offer my thoughts at this time.

Don’t take anything for granted. Do your part to keep your loved ones and other safe — your children, grandchildren, nurses, doctors, grocery store workers, police, firemen, truckers, take-out restaurant workers — they are putting their lives on the line for us.

Pray for everyone’s safe keeping. Follow the rules.

Mary Langelier, Lewiston

