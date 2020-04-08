I offer my thoughts at this time.
Don’t take anything for granted. Do your part to keep your loved ones and other safe — your children, grandchildren, nurses, doctors, grocery store workers, police, firemen, truckers, take-out restaurant workers — they are putting their lives on the line for us.
Pray for everyone’s safe keeping. Follow the rules.
Mary Langelier, Lewiston
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Connections
Community cancellations to run April 8
-
Connections
Community briefs to run April 8
-
Connections
Volunteers needed to make masks
-
Connections
Androscoggin Land Trust renews accreditation
-
Connections
Spurwink launches Access to Mental Health Care Fund