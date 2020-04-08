Two more people have died of coronavirus in Maine, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 537 on Wednesday an increase of 18 confirmed cases.

In addition, 101 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 187 people have recovered.

Vital signs ICU beds: 305 total, 154 available Ventilators: 330 total, 282 available Alternative ventilators: 233 available

The new figures were posted online by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, said one of those who died was a woman in her 80s from Waldo County and the other a man in his 80s from Cumberland County. A total of 14 Mainers have died from the virus, and Shah noted at a media briefing that 13,000 other families across the country had lost family members to the coronavirus.

He said the CDC lab is now completing coronavirus tests within 24 hours and continues to push out personal protective equipment to hospitals, long-term care centers and other facilities throughout the state.

There are 305 ICU beds in Maine, of which 154 were available Wednesday, Shah said, and there are more than 330 ventilators on hand, 282 of which were available. In addition, Maine has 233 alternative ventilators, he said.

On Tuesday, Maine recorded 519 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 20 from the previous day, with 99 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.

Gov. Janet Mills announced the state would stand up two temporary hospitals at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland and the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The temporary hospitals would help hospitals in Portland and Bangor in case they overflow with patients.

The Cross arena in Portland will be capable of holding at least 100 beds, while the Cross arena in Bangor will be set up for 50 beds. Maine had a total of 301 intensive care beds on Tuesday, of which 132 were available, and a total of 333 ventilators, of which 272 were available.

“I hope that we never need to use these sites, but we cannot afford to wait to find out,” Mills said on Tuesday. “Building them now will ensure that if the need does arise, we will be prepared and Maine people will be cared for, and Maine people will survive.”

Shah said Wednesday that no final decision has been made about how to staff those facilities, which would be run in conjunction with area hospitals, some of which have limited numbers of healthcare workers available to treat coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, Pender Makin, Maine’s education commissioner, said in an online post on Tuesday evening that schools should prepare for remote learning for the rest of the school year. As of now, schools are closed until at least May 1.

“It is difficult to make such a recommendation, recognizing the profound challenge of re-inventing public education and the many culminating events and rites of passage that educators and students anticipate all year long,” Makin wrote. “I also realize that this recommendation will be difficult for families to hear, given the challenges of childcare and managing school expectations on top of the other significant impacts of this state and national emergency.”

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: