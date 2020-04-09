GREENWOOD — On Tuesday Greenwood selectmen unanimously approved authorizing Fire Chief Ken Cole to pay for repairs to a light tower.

The work would take a day to complete, Town Manager Kim Sparks said.

The estimated cost of the work is $3,500.

The company that would do the work informed the town that they would bill them in the next budget cycle, instead of the current one.

Regarding dealing with the COVID-19, Sparks said town highway workers have limited their schedules and that overall she thinks the town is “doing a good job.”

 

 

