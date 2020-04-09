Shame on Central Maine Medical Center (story, Sun Journal, April 4) for not properly compensating their devoted staff for any time off needed due to being quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus or for actually having the virus. These individuals work in a dangerous environment and should be given more compassionate treatment. No wonder there is a shortage of nurses and so many health care providers are moving out of the area.

I do thank St. Mary’s hospital for changing its stance on this issue.

As far as the Sun Journal, it should be ashamed of burying the article in the middle of the paper rather than printing it on the front page.

Jacqueline Smith, Lewiston