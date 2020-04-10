Scholarships

KINGFIELD — For the fourth year in a row, the Western Mountains Baptist Church is offering a $1000 scholarship to a high school senior residing in the towns served by Carrabec and Mt. Abram High Schools, (SAD 74 and SAD 58). Students are encouraged to complete an application on the WMBC website: www.westernmountainschurch.org or print the form and mail to: WMBC, PO Box 264, Kingfield 04947. Forms are also available from a guidance counselor. WMBC is excited to help a local student with the cost of their first semester expenses as they pursue their educational goals after high school. Deadline is Friday, May 15.

Lunch cancelled

FARMINGTON — The TAKE OUT community lunch service at Old South First Congregational Church in Farmington which was scheduled for Saturday April 11 has been cancelled.

