JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Kathleen Veigh O’Brien, 66, of Moon Road, Jamestown, N.Y., passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in her home.She was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., the daughter of Lillian LaFontaine O’Brien and the late Charles L. O’Brien.Kathleen graduated from Lewiston High School in 1971 and Phi Beta Kappa, Summa Cum Laude, from Fordham University in New York City in 1975. She graduated from Fordham University Law School in 1978 and was a member of the American Bar Association and Erie County Bar Association.She was a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, in Jamestown where she taught high school religious education classes. She served as president of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School Board where her three children, Kristin, Jamie and Sean attended. She later became chairperson of the Holy Family Catholic School Board. Kathleen was a “hockey mom” for her two daughters, Kristin and Jamie, and her son, Sean: each of whom played for Jamestown Lakers Ice Hockey teams. Kristin and Jamie played on National Championship teams. Her son, Sean was a member of the former Jamestown Jets hockey team and University of Michigan Club Hockey team in Ann Arbor.She served on the Prendergast Library Board, on the Jamestown YWCA Board, and volunteered for seven years at the St. Susan Center.Kathleen had previously survived two bouts of genetic breast cancer which were diagnosed in 2002 and 2009.She is survived by her three children: daughters, Kristin Cirbus and her wife, Holley Tyng, of North Yarmouth, Maine, Jamie Cirbus, M.D. of Nashville, Tenn., and son, Sean Cirbus of Rochester, N.Y. Also surviving is her mother, former Representative Lillian O’Brien of Lewiston, Maine; her brother, Laurence O’Brien of Portland, and sisters, Maureen O’Brien (Brion Gallagher) of Auburn, and Patricia O’Brien of Winthrop; two sisters-in-law, Jean McGregor of Kenmore, N.Y., and Sheryl Casciano of Grand Island; and her best friend, Deborah Mark, Esq., of New York City.In addition to her father, Charles, who died in 1979, she was predeceased by two sisters, Jaye Anne O’Brien and Colleen Vallerand.Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private family Memorial Mass will be held at St. James Church, with The Rev. Darrel Duffy as celebrant. Further arrangements will be announced at a later date by the Lind Funeral Home.To leave a condolence for Kathleen’s family, please visit www.lindfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church; the American Cancer Society – for genetic breast cancer research; or to the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

