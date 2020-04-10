DOVER, Del. – Mark Kirouac of Dover passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was 57.Mark was born August 20, 1962, in Lewiston, Maine, to Roger Kirouac and Loretta Drouin Kirouac.Mark spent his entire career as a truck driver which enabled him to travel the country, until moving to Delaware in 2004. Mark began working for DART in 2009 as a bus driver. Mark’s greatest passion was spending time with his grandbabies. Mark also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He especially loved being with family and friends. Mark was a fan of NASCAR – his all-time favorite driver was Tony Stewart. He also was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved going to the beach. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roland and Cecile Kirouac.He is survived by his father, Roger Kirouac and his wife Joyce of Iowa; his girlfriend Dawn Clark of Del., his ex-wife, Carmen Cote of Lewiston, Maine, and their daughter, Kymberly Roberge and her husband, Adam, of Sabattus, Maine; and his grandchildren, Brylee and Corbin. Sister, Donna Shaw Kirouac of Jackson, ME.Services will be held at a later date due to the health restrictions.Should family and friends desire, contributions may be made to Dempsey Center in Lewiston, Maine.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com

