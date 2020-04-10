AUBURN – Paul E. DuBois, 83, of Auburn passed away on Saturday, April 4, after a period of declining health. Paul was born on August 1, 1936 to Albert and Germaine (Morneau) DuBois. He was educated in Lewiston schools and attended Northeastern University. Paul served his country and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked professionally for Western Union and IBM before launching his own business, Paul E. DuBois Company. He worked at his business until his retirement. Paul was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. He loved spending time with family and friends. Paul will be warmly remembered for his infectious smile and sharp wit. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Ernest Fontaine; brothers: Robert, Raymond and William; grandson, James. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Pauline Valcourt DuBois; his children: James (Veronica) of Moriches, NY; Daniel (Kristin) of Shreveport, LA; Marie (Kevin) Tobin of Exeter, NH. His brother, Richard (Elaine) DuBois of Auburn, ME. His sisters-in-law: Nancy DuBois of Portsmouth, NH; Judith DuBois of Poland, ME; Regina (Larry) Roy of Orr’s Island, ME. His beloved grandchildren: Danielle, Ellie, Emily, Jacqueline and William. He cherished his nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. Condolences may be shared with Paul’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.Services honoring Paul’s life will be held at a later date

« Previous