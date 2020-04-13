FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area (UWTVA) has mobilized to help communities, friends and neighbors impacted by COVID-19. Through its Very Basics Fund, UWTVA has funded the following organizations that applied:

• Phillips Area Food Pantry: Food.

• RSU 9: Volunteer incentives for those delivering food to students and coolers to keep food safe.

• Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard: Food.

• Community Concepts Incorporated: Transportation costs for food delivery to Head Start families and supplies.

• Franklin County Children’s Task Force: Food boxes for Greater Franklin County families during April school vacation.

• Greater Franklin Development Council: Food for Kingfield Elementary School families during April school vacation.

• Rangeley Lakes Regional School Student Assistance Program: Food and other needed supplies for families.

More help is needed to meet the growing need. Visit www.uwtva.org/give to make a donation. Nonprofits, including schools, municipalities, civic organizations and 501(c) 3 organizations, may apply at https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund.

In addition, United Ways of Maine have established designated funds related to COVID-19 response and have worked collaboratively with News Center Maine to raise money for its local funds through “Maine United.” A telethon was held on April 9 raising $633,516. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to support programs.

United Way continues to seek volunteer mask-makers. Homemade masks can be dropped off in the bin outside the United Way office at 218 Fairbanks Road. Masks have already been distributed to LEAP Inc.; Brookside Village via Foothills Management; University of Maine at Farmington students staying on campus and faculty; Health Reach Community Health Center in Kingfield; RSU 9 staff who requested masks; and individuals who are immuno-compromised or at risk.

United Way is also partnering with Franklin Savings Bank to collect items that are needed at this time: toilet paper, incontinence products, flushable wipes, hand sanitizer, wipes and gloves. Items can be dropped off at United Way in the box at the rear of the building.

United Ways of Maine continue to support 211, the 24/7 helpline, along with the state and the Opportunity Alliance. Since March 1, 211 resource specialists have fielded more than 8,000 calls and texts directly related to COVID-19.

For more information, visit www.uwtva.org or www.facebook.com/uwtva.

