LEWISTON — The Lewiston Public Library is currently scheduled to reopen on May 6. Visit the COVID-19 status page for continuing updates or changes.

Live Book Chat on Facebook: Join LPL staff at 11 p.m. Tuesdays for a weekly conversation about what we’re reading via Facebook Live. Make suggestions, share your thoughts, find resources and get personalized recommendations from our librarians. Viewers can watch last week’s recorded broadcast, along with a list of the books we mentioned in the order we mentioned them.

Pre-school Sing-A-Long: Featuring songs, chants, and movement at 10 a.m. every Tuesday. Videos will stream via LPL Kids Facebook. Everyone in the family is welcome to join us as we sing and move. Get ready to wiggle, stomp and flap your arms.

Virtual Celebration of National Poetry Month: The library is hosting Maine poets reading Maine poetry (and others) throughout the month of April on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts. The library is thrilled to welcome Maine’s Poet Laureate, Stu Kestenbaum. Keep an eye out all through April for other Maine poets.

Animal Poetry Party: Explore the animal kingdom through poetry, try out some simple animal-themed crafts and celebrate National Poetry Month together at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18.

Check out our list of French eBooks and Audiobooks on Cloud Library. Most are available to borrow right now.

An expired library card is the most common issue preventing users from borrowing items, but patrons can renew their card online in a minute or less.

For questions about a Lewiston Library account, email our lending librarians at: [email protected]

For everything else, email our reference librarians at: [email protected]

