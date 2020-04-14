Kennebec River flood waters lap at dumpers behind the Vickery Building around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Front Street parking lot in Augusta. Kennebec Journal photo by Joe Phelan Buy this Photo

AUGUSTA — Rain and warm temperatures on Monday threatened to flood the Kennebec River, but flooding was only minor Tuesday.

Heavy wind from Monday's storm caused the damage seen in this Tuesday photo of Augusta Business Park sign at intersection of Civic Center Drive and Darin Drive. Kennebec Journal photo by Joe Phelan

At the highest point Tuesday, water levels were estimated at 12.9 feet, less than a foot into the “minor flood stage” of 12 feet. For reference, the weather services website said it would take water levels of 17 feet to reach the back of some buildings on Water Street.

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said water was creeping into the parking lot on Front Street, but did not expect any damage to nearby buildings.

Hallowell City Manager Nate Rudy said only high water had been reported on Tuesday morning. He noted there was a little water at the city’s Bulkhead at Granite Park, and Front Street will remain closed as the situation is monitored.

On Monday, officials in Augusta and Hallowell closed their Front streets due to the possibility of flooding. Monday’s high wind also threatened to bring down power lines, but Central Maine Power spokesperson Catharine Hartnett said in a Tuesday release that the company expected to restore power to the remaining 6,500 customers without power by the end of the day.

Augusta Public Works Director Lesley Jones snaps a photo with her phone Tuesday morning of the Kennebec River flooding into the Front Street parking lot to update the department's social media. Kennebec Journal photo by Joe Phelan

