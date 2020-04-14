LIVERMORE FALLS — Police found a 7-year-old boy wandering early Tuesday on Main Street in the area of Food City, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.

The child was wearing underwear and had a blanket, he said. It was about 1:51 a.m.

Officer Troy Reed spotted the boy and the child started to run away from him. Reed was able to get the boy’s attention and the child told him he wanted to go home. He started running away again and Reed followed him up Monroe Street to the child’s residence on Otis Street to make sure he got home safely, Steward said.

The father of the child had been sleeping on the couch and the boy opened the door and left the residence, he said.

