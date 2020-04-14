FAYETTE – Marion Grace Tenney, 91, a resident of Livermore, passed away, Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Fayette at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Candace and Fred Jackman, where she and her husband Clifford have resided for the past three years. She was born September 5, 1928, in Buxton, the daughter of Fredrick Reynolds and Mary (Murphy) Reynolds. She was a 1946 graduate of Falmouth High School. Following graduation she worked for the telephone company in Portland. She met the love of her life Clifford H. Tenney in 1947. Clifford asked her to marry him on February 4, 1948, she accepted, and they were married in Portland on June 20, 1948. Marion loved caring for her husband and raising their five daughters in Livermore. She was a faithful Christian who loved reading her Bible and attended the Emmanuel Assembly of God in Livermore Falls. She was a former Sunday school teacher at churches in Livermore. She worked at the Livermore Falls Elementary School in the Reading Program. Marion played the accordion and the organ. She enjoyed many years of skiing and camping together with her family. She loved to fish for brook trout and spending time in a paddle boat on local ponds. Following Cliffords retirement in 1984, they wintered in Florida for 27 years, where she took up golf with Clifford. Marion will be remembered as a loving and devoted, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will forever be missed by her family. She is survived by her husband Clifford H. Tenney of Livermore, Candace Jackman and husband Fred of Fayette, Laurel Merriam of Tavares, Fla., Crystal Pineau and husband Roger of Dixfield, Melody Plourde and husband Joe of Jay, and Leda Shovelton and husband Lawrence of Bluffton, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Sean Jackman, Dawn Jackman Biery and husband James, Shannon Merriam, Jonathan and Devon Pineau, André Roy, Joshua Shovelton and wife Sarah, and Andrew Shovelton; nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, four sisters, three brothers and her beloved grandson, Sgt. Matthew Roy. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com A service will be announced at a later date. Interment Waters Hill Cemetery, Waters Hill Road, Livermore, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.