DENMARK – Robert A. Poliquin, 70, of Denmark, Maine, died peacefully in his home on April 9, 2020. He was born September 20, 1949 in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Rolande and Milio Poliquin. Bob was a man of many talents with an adventuresome spirit. He entered the service at age 18 and served four years in the Navy including a tour on the USS Kittyhawk during the Vietnam War. Upon the completion of his tour, he began a career in construction moving from laborer to Clerk of the Works. It was during his work at New Suncook School that he met his wife Rhonda. For the past 30 years, they shared many adventures in the outdoors, built their home and small farm and spent quiet times together on the front porch or with friends around a campfire. Bob loved the outdoors, using his knowledge and passion to become a Master Maine Guide. His hunting and fishing adventures were a source of inspiration for his carving, painting and writing. When not outside, he enjoyed reading and learning more about history, particularly the Wild West. Bob loved living in Denmark. He served on the Board of Appeals for the Town and was a member of the Denmark Lions Club for many years. Bob is survived by his wife, Rhonda, his mother Rolande Poliquin, brother Meo Poliquin, daughter Jennifer Poliquin, son Jeff Poliquin, granddaughter Brittany and his great grandchildren Evan, Kaiden and Keigan. Cremation arrangements are being cared for by Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Online tributes, condolences and kind words may be shared at www.hallfuneralhome.net In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob’s memory to the Denmark Fire Department62 East Main St.Denmark, ME 04022