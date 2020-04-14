AUGUSTA -Willa H. Upham, 86, passed away on April 8, 2020 in Augusta.Willa was born in Leeds, Maine, the daughter of Floyd H. and Lean A. (Glidden) Hartford. After graduating from Edward Little High School in Auburn she worked at Albany Felt Co. in Monmouth. She worked primarily as an administrative assistant, and later as an office manager for Bancroft and Martin Corp. in Leeds for a number of years.Earlier in life Willa enjoyed camping, fishing, oil painting, gardening. In her later years she enjoyed making jewelry, cooking, and introducing others to adult coloring.Willa was predeceased by her parents, her six older brothers and one older sister.She is survived by her daughter, Sherry L. Hooker, son, Kurt W. Hooker, grandsons, Nic Woodsum and his son, Wyatt, and Michael Woodsum and his daughter, Ava.There will be no public services at this time.Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net.

