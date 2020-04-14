Maine Department of Transportation workers Ivy Cunliffe, left, and Caitlin Wheeler clear branches  from the side of Route 202 in Greene on Tuesday morning after several storms over the past few days that wreaked havoc across the state with heavy snow, rain and winds. The road was down to one lane for a good portion of the morning while crews cleared the debris. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
greene maine, weather
