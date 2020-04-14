TURNER — SAD 52 administrators tasked with trimming $300,000 from the budget proposal for next year found most of the cuts in facilities maintenance, identifying items “that can wait another year,” Superintendent Kimberly Brandt said Monday.

The new $29.1 million proposed budget would have an average tax increase of 3.14% on property owners in Turner, Greene and Leeds.

Discussions will continue at the next board meeting Thursday reviewing projects under consideration and a “revisit list” of items the board has flagged for more discussion and more information.

One item on the revisit list is expanding the assistant principal hours at Greene Central School and Tripp Middle School.

“The board decided that we will continue our budget process, but will stop short of adopting the final proposed budget until May or later in hopes that we will have more information about the pandemic and the economy at that time,” Brandt said. “Everyone is concerned about the pandemic and its financial impact.”

The school board last week also approved a distance learning plan that stretches to the end of the school year.

“Great appreciation was expressed for our teachers and staff providing distance learning for students,” Brandt said, adding, “We miss our students and we are thinking about our seniors and what we can do to support them in this difficult situation.”

The board additionally called a special meeting for Tuesday at 6 p.m. for an executive session on teacher negotiations after last week’s meeting was cut short due to power outages from a major snowstorm.

This story was updated to reflect the corrected budget amount.

« Previous

Next »