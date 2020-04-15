This is in response to Beverly Johnson’s letter to the editor, “No need for disruptive columnists” (April 7).

I thought one of the responsibilities of the Sun Journal was to post various opinions in its paper. I read things in the paper or see things on the news that I either disagree with or believe are not factual. Being challenged by different viewpoints grows a person.

Someone once said “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

Frank Donald Sr., Wilton

