LEWISTON – Priscilla Edith Blais, 92, went to be with the Lord, at her home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born on Dec. 5, 1927 to Joseph and Katherine (Ayotte) Gosselin. Priscilla was a lifelong resident of Lewiston, and a devout member of the Prince of Peace Parish of Holy Family. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1946. While in high school, she began working at the Hill Mill and went on to work at the Continental Mill, retiring from work at the Bates Mill. After Priscilla had graduated, she would enjoy going to the Lewiston City Hall for the Saturday night dances. On one particular night, there was no city hall dance, so she and a friend walked to the Montagnard (Snowshoe) Club. Here, she met Paul Blais, a navy veteran, as he was bartending there after his service in the war. He chivalrously offered to walk her home from the dance, and she accepted. From that night on, together they built a beautiful life of love, hard work and generosity. Priscilla and Paul were married on June 12, 1948. Priscilla was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Being a wonderful cook, she loved entertaining and lovingly prepared many birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day dinners, luncheons and lobster feeds, for family and friends.In younger years, she enjoyed going to watch her grandson and granddaughter play in various sports. She truly enjoyed her Saturday lunch dates with her two sons, phone calls with her sister Dot, and going with her whole family to see the Magic of Christmas together. Priscilla was so loved and will be sadly missed by her surviving sons, Michael Blais and his wife Mary, and Daniel Blais and his wife Jacqueline, all of Lewiston; her two grandchildren, Ross Blais of Lewiston, and Lyndsay Blais of Fort Myers, Fla.; her youngest sister, Dorothy Donovan of Alfred; many nieces and nephews, including Rene and Pauline Morin, who visited and provided her many rides to doctor appointments.Priscilla was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Paul, who died in 2003; her sister, Aline and brother-in-law Raoul Ouellette of Kentucky; her brother-in-law, Jack Donovan of Alfred, her brother-in-law, Rene Morin, her special sister-in-law, Therese Morin; and her best friend, Liz Fournier, all of Lewiston.The Blais family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Hospice for all their help and guidance in her final weeks. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group in Lewiston. Services will be delayed until after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toAndroscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

