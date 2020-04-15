LEWISTON – Lorraine T. Hamann, 76, formerly of 550 College Street, Lewiston, passed away the morning of Sunday, April 12, 2020 with her family at her side at Montello Manor. She was born in Lewiston on July 12, 1943 to Arthur and Laurette Charest Poulin.She was educated locally and attended college where she received her associates degree in accounting. She married the love of her life, Raymond Hamann, on July 23, 1973 at Holy Family Church. She worked as an accountant for L and A Tire Company for 10 years, T.M. Oil Company for 10 years and then 18 years at Central Maine Medical Center, where she retired as an accountant.She was a devoted catholic and attended Holy Family Church. Lorraine enjoyed the family summer home in South Harpswell, trips to Florida, and to the Coast of Maine.Survivors include her husband, Raymond; a sister, Suzanne Poulin, two sisters-in-law, Yolande Dumont and Muriel Hamann, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Clarence and Odette Tardif and Marcel and Stephanie Hamann; aunts, Rita LePage, Carmen Charest and Regina Poulin, uncles, Rosaire Charest and his wife Claudette, Fernand Charest and his wife Jacqueline and Robert Elliott; and many cousins.Besides her parents she was predeceased by many aunts, uncles; and a brother-in-law, Laurier Hamann.Services for Mrs. Hamann will be announced and held at a later date. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences, donations, and a video tribute can be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

