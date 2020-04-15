RUMFORD – Bob Sullivan Sr. from Rumford passed away in Lewiston on Oct. 28, 2019. He was born July 15, 1938.He loved his family and friends, hunting, canoeing, camping, ice hockey and doing woodworking. He was predeceased by his wife, Elaine Sullivan of Rumford; his father, Daniel J. Sullivan from Massachusetts, his mother, Olive Appleton Sullivan from Massachusetts; and his brother, Jimmy Sullivan from Massachusetts. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Oliver from Rumford, his son, Robert (Rob) Sullivan Jr. and wife, Tina Sullivan from Dolan Springs, Ariz. Bob is also survived by two grandchildren, Megan Sullivan from South Gardiner and Todd Sullivan from Jay. He’s also survived by two adorable great-grandchildren, Natalie Mace and Emily Mace from South Gardiner. Bob, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa will be greatly missed. May you RIP, Bob.

