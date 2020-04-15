TAMPA, Fla. – Pauline Morin, 93, of Tampa, FL died peacefully in her home on Feb 20, 2020. Pauline was born May 7, 1926 in Courcelles, P.Q., Canada to Joseph and Vitaline (Bolduc) Belanger. She was one of the youngest of 13 siblings.Pauline was educated in Canada and in the mid-1940s moved to Lewiston to assist an elderly aunt. There she met and married Honore B. Morin on May 25, 1946.Pauline worked as an asst. dietician at St. Mary’s Hospital and then a dietician at Marcotte Nursing Home, both in Lewiston until her retirement.She was preceded in death by her husband, Honore, who died July 29, 1995. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Abbott; sons, Victor Morin and Thomas Morin; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.Her “special” joy has always been helping her family and neighbors any way she could, with meals, bedside care, and babysitting (including pets.). Pauline was kind, patient, and practical to an unbelievable degree. She lived an interesting and amazing life to the fullest. A private committal service will be held on May 7, 2020 at St. Peter’s Cemetery. www.blountcurrymacdill.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital

