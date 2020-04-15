NORWAY – Roger H. Twitchell, 95, formerly of Locke Mills, died April 12, 2020 at the Norway Center for Health & Rehabilitation. He was born Sept. 16, 1924 in Turner the son of Oscar and Flossie (Beedy) Twitchell.Roger married N Louise Tirrell April 23, 1945.He was a lathe operator at Gilbert Manufacturing (formerly Ecko Tebbets) in Locke Mills. Roger was a member of the Greenwood Historical Society. He and his wife enjoyed travelling and especially enjoyed the three summers they spent in Alaska.He is survived by a son Stuart Twitchell of Madison, a daughter Penny Tibbetts of Norway; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.Roger was predeceased by his wife N. Louise Twitchell August 27, 2008, brothers Abbot, Laforrest, Ronald, Wendall, and Harold Twitchell, sisters Cleo Billings, Rachel Twitchell, Faye McDonald, and Mona Twitchell; and a grandson Jeremy.There will be no services held at this time.Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

