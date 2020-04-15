LEWISTON – Paul R. LeBel, 81, of Litchfield died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at d’Youville Pavilion with his loving wife by his side. Paul was born in Lewiston on May 24, 1938, a son of Roger and Jeanne (Gagnon) LeBel.He graduated from Litchfield Academy in 1957. He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps. Paul married his true love, Rochelle Phelan, on June 1, 1963 in Sabattus. Together they spent 56 wonderful years raising their family, and watching their children and grandchildren play in sporting events and growing up. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and camping. Paul was proud of the home he built himself, where he surrounded himself with family and friends, and led cookouts and boat rides around the Tacoma Lakes. Later in life, Paul enjoyed traveling with Rochelle around the U.S. and Canada in their RV, and working with the maintenance crew at Myrtle Beach State Park in South Carolina.Paul was a painter for many years, getting his start at Blanchette Painting. He later became owner/partner of Northeast Painting and Coating, where he retired as a supervisor. Paul was a member of the Sabattus Fire Department, starting as a private and working himself up to chief. He was chief from 1977 to 1985. He was instrumental in starting the SFD’s Junior Fireman Program and was a lifetime member of the Maine State Federation of Fire Fighters. He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Sabattus, the Knights of Columbus Post 106, where he was a Third Degree knight, American Legion Post 181, Tacoma Lake Association, Litchfield Senior Citizens, Good Sam Club, and was a past member of The Sabattus Mountaineers Snowmobile Club. He is survived by his wife, Rochelle LeBel of Litchfield; two sons, Anthony LeBel and his wife, Sharon, of Colebrook, N.H., Andrew LeBel and his wife, Marcie, of Sabattus, a daughter, Vickie Baker and her husband, Lance, of Litchfield; a brother, Roger LeBel of Sabattus, two sisters, Louise Despres and her husband, Jerome, of Litchfield and Rita Morales and her husband, Edgar, of San Antonio; and six grandchildren, Robert and Riley LeBel, Brooke and Erin LeBel, Garrett and Megan Labbe; and his dog, Mikey. The family would like to thank the first responders and the medical staffs at D’Youville Pavilion, Androscoggin Home Health and Central Maine Medical Center. You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Paul’s life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comDue to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584. In lieu of sending flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions toWilliam R. BoldAmerican Legion Post 181Building Fund235 Plains Rd.Litchfield, ME 04350

