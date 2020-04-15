JAY – Raymond J. Ouellette, 76, a resident of Jay, passed away suddenly, Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. He was born July 20, 1943 in Jay, the son of Omer Ouellette and Violet (Hamel) Ouellette.Ray attended St. Rose of Lima school and was a 1961 graduate of Jay High School. He served in the Army Reserves. On May 4, 1968 at St. Rose of Lima Church he married his wife of 51 years, Patricia Henry.He started his working career at Bill and Sims in Chisholm as a stock boy, grocery delivery boy, then as a meat cutter. Ray worked for International Paper Company in Jay as Super Calander operator, he owned and operated Ouellette’s Pools, Ouellette’s Christmas Tree Farm, and was a photographer and videographer for many community events, and for years he recorded for AYS – Area Youth Sports and the local TV Channel 7, WJLF. Ray was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church and former member of the Parish Council. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree, and a regular volunteer at the K of C Beano; International Paper Quarter Century Club, Amvets Post 33, Incredible Seniors Bowling League, and the Men’s Travel Golf League. He was a member of Wilson Lake Country Club and later at Maple Lane Golf Course. He is survived by his wife Patricia Ouellette of Jay; his son, Michael Ouellette; granddaughter, Courtney Ouellette and grandson, Corey Ouellette all of Antrim, N.H.; his brother, Rosario Ouellette and wife Linda of Jay; mother-in-law, Jeannette Henry; sister-in-law, Penny Henry both of Readfield, brothers-in-law, Roger Henry and wife Debbie of Jay, Randy Henry and wife Karen of Leeds, John Davis of Livermore Falls, and sister-in-law, Paula Jones and husband Bob of Onancock, Va. He was predeceased by his parents; infant sister, Maria; and sister-in-law, Pamela Davis. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com A graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.In lieu of flowers if desired contributions may be made to:Tri-Town MinisterialAssociation Food BankP.O. Box 314Livermore Falls, ME 04254

