AUBURN — A proposed amendment to the Edward Little High School graduation policy would reduce the number of required credits from 24 to 20.

The School Committee on Wednesday night approved a first reading of the amended policy. A second reading could take place as soon as next week.

The Maine Department of Education is requiring a minimum of 11 credits, including four in English, for graduation because of the truncated school year. Lewiston Public Schools is requiring 18.

“We went to 20 (credits) because it aligns with the credits required in adult education,” Edward Little Principal Scott Annear told the committee.

That includes four English, three math, three science, three social studies, one fine arts, one and a half in health and fitness, and a half-credit in career planning. The rest would be earned in elective courses.

Many seniors already are in good shape, Annear said, and are on track to meet the requirements.

He said 67% need a half-credit in English, 40% need a half-credit in math, 13% need science, 10% need social studies and 9% need a half-credit in fine arts.

They were enrolled in the semester-long classes when schools were ordered closed March 16 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Auburn schools have adopted a pass/incomplete grading system for the remainder of the academic year. It will not affect grade-point averages.

“We are set up to be as fair, flexible and forgiving as possible,” Annear said.

“If their work is incomplete, we will bend over backwards to help them, we are going hog-wild to reach kids,” he said. “They have their survival panic and they have their school panic and we are trying to minimize that.”

