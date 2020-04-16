You are reason why

Wow! I just want to say how nice it was to see the families that were able to pick up their remote learning packets this week. Seeing you and your children was exactly what we needed. You are the reason we became teachers, you and your kids. We love to share new ideas, plan engaging lessons, listen to your kids tell us stories, hear about your new job or your recent vacation or help you figure out the “new math”! We want you to know that we are still here for you during this time of transition and uncertainty.

Staff will be calling each week to check in on your family. We want to know how you are doing, if there is anything that you need, and to answer any questions we can. We know that many of you are still working and we want you to know that you are doing a great job. Even when it feels like you have no idea what you are doing and the work is not getting done, it’s okay. Remember to show yourself some grace and know that tomorrow is a new day and you can try it again. We appreciate all that you are doing and we can’t wait until we can learn and play together.

Remote Learning

Our second remote learning packet went out this week. If you were unable to pick it up at school, it has been mailed out to you and should arrive early next week. If you do not receive one by the middle of next week, please call the school and let us know.

Please remember:

Students should not be spending hours doing their school work. Our guidance has been: Pre-K-2 students: 1-2 hours a day and students in grades 3-6: 2-3 hours a day. This includes reading, playing math games, writing, etc.

Do not let school work become a battle with your child. It is okay to put it away for today and try again tomorrow!

You are doing better than you think! Make sure to give yourself some grace and a big pat on the back. We appreciate what you are doing for our students while we can’t teach them.

Don’t worry about your child regressing. Every child in the United States is in the same boat. When we are back in the classroom we will meet them where they are and we will move forward. Teachers are experts at this!

Have fun with learning! Learning doesn’t have to be paper and pencil or books. Learning can be cooking, taking on a new hobby, helping with something around the house, going on a nature walk and much more.

Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration – 2020-2021 School Year

If you have a child or know of a child who will be starting either Pre-K or Kindergarten for the coming school year, would you please let us know?

Registration will be coming up and we are starting our lists now. For Pre-K, your child must turn four by October 15, 2020. Please call Marj Scribner at 207-743-8972 to have a packet mailed to you. For Kindergarten, your child must be five by October 15, 2020. Please call 207-539-4456. We will need your child’s name, date of birth, mailing address, and parents’ name(s) and phone numbers. Once we know the date of the screening we will contact you.

Please pass this information along to a friend or neighbor if they have a child who will be coming to Oxford Elementary School in the fall. All children must register with their hometown school, even if you plan to have them attend another school in the district. If your child is currently a Pre K student they will be put on our list and will not need to go through the registration process. Please make sure to keep us informed if your mailing address or phone number changes.

Covid-19 Questions

In times of crisis, it is critical that parents, teachers, and all caring adults are prepared to serve as sturdy, nurturing foundations that children can lean on for love and guidance. Regardless of the nature of the traumatic event, there are some universal factors we must always consider that are at play with how kids perceive events, and how those perceptions may impact their reactions and behavior.

Children fear many things, but illness, going to the doctor/hospital themselves, or the illness or death of a parent or loved one are among the top of those fears. You may not hear a child verbalize worry or fear, but they may show it through changes in sleep, eating, or behavior – so if there are changes, explore what might be causing those changes.

How we can all help our children:

The most important thing a parent/adult can do is to remain calm themselves. Children will mirror the reactions of adults. So, pay attention to what you say and do! They will pick up on changes in your tone of voice and non-verbal body language.

Answer their questions (even if they are repetitive and don’t make sense to you). Answer in a way that is direct and calm.

Give children the facts in a developmentally appropriate way. If you do not, they will imagine something on their own that may be far worse as to what the crisis really is. Try not to engage in gossip or conversations sparked from social media panic.

During a pandemic, remember these responses:“Yes, we do need to be careful about washing our hands and staying away from others who may be sick.”“The likelihood of one of us getting the virus is not high – but if we do, doctors will take care of us.”

[Concerning COVID-19] “It seems scary, but it is very rare to die from this virus.”“It is okay and normal to be worried, scared about this—of course you are. We all are, and that is why we are doing everything we can to keep you safe.”

Above all else, this is an opportunity for lots of quality time. Make new connections with your children or students (if possible). Play! Lighten up expectations (behavior, communication, academics, etc.) when children are worried or scared.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: