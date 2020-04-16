To the Editor:
Ken Morse will make a wonderful Representative for us in the coming 130th Maine Legislature. Ken has more grass-roots community organizing experience than most people and, for that reason, he would be a great asset to our towns. He helped start a number of businesses & organizations that are vital to the well-being of so many of our citizens, including Fare Share Market, Healthy Oxford Hills, Grassroots Graphics along with Norway Downtown, which promotes the town through events & posting pictures on Facebook of so many of our local businesses.
Wouldn’t you want a guy like this, who has worked for so many years to make our lives better, to be our Representative at the State House? I think Ken Morse would be great!
Mary Briggs
Norway
