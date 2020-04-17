100 Years Ago: 1920

Martin L. Keith and his partner are doing much work on Mt. Apatite. They have struck a big vein of felspar and it is of superior quality. Signs of gem pockets are beginning to appear and he feels certain that some of these will soon be uncovered. The spar will pay for working the while the gems were all velvet.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The word Circus has always had a magical ring for young and old alike, and folks hereabouts are no exception. This is proven every year, when Kora Temple sponsors its Shrine circus at the Lewiston Memorial Army as is the case this weekend. This morning. the Journal got a glimpse of the back-stage world of the circus — a world of sawdust, roaring animals, rehearsing performers all the putting-together and — fixing-up that goes on before the master of ceremonies clears his throat and… “Ladies and gentlemen…” According, to Wayne McCary, who at 27, is probably the youngest circus producer in the United States, circus is NOT dying. “The inside circus is the big thing now.” he said, and many young people are now in the circus field.”

25 Years Ago: 1995

Members of the Women’s Literary Union Garden Club will hold their annual “Herb Luncheon” at the club on Thursday, at 12:30 pm. Guests will be District director, Betty Nobel, assistant director, Marcelyn Farnum, and Mount Blue president, Pat Durham. The program “Things Remembered” will be conducted by members who will present some items of sentimental value and speak about it.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

