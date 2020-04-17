AUBURN – Lucille Jeannine Dubé passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn. She was born on Dec. 7, 1931 in Lewiston to parents Hermine Carpentier Dube and Emile Dubé. One of her proudest moments was her graduation from Lewiston High School, Class of 1951. She was employed by Knapp Shoe in Lewiston for many years as a Purchasing Agent and retired in 1994.Lucille loved all sports and enjoyed swimming, skiing, bowling and especially golfing. She was a member of Fairlawn and Pine Acres golf courses. She also was accomplished at sewing and crafting. Lucille was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she attended elementary school. She will be fondly remembered by many friends and family members for her wonderful smile, cheery personality, and zest for life. We all will sadly miss her.She was predeceased by her two brothers, Roger Dube and Paul Dube; as well as one nephew, George Dube; and her life partner of 25 years, Gerald Randall.Lucille is survived by two nieces, Lanna Brown and Ronda Dubé, one nephew, Paul Dubé, and Holly Leach, daughter of Gerald Randall. She also has five great nieces and two great nephews. Online condolences can be left for Lucille’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fortin’s Funeral Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston, Me. 784-4584.Due to the current situation services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers,memorial donations can be directed to:St. Jude Children’s Research HospitalPO Box 1000Dept. 142Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or800-873-6983 or atwww.stjudes.orgPlease use reference ID #11983755 for donations to be in memory of

