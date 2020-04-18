On March 29, Maine planned to recognize Vietnam War Veterans Day in Augusta. Commemorating the 50 years that have passed since this war, the event was meant to honor the veterans not properly thanked for their service decades ago. Like many events, this tribute was postponed due to COVID-19. I’d like to thank those veterans now.

We can’t shake the hands of a veteran to thank them for their service or gather to remember their sacrifices, but we can still appreciate veterans in our community. Call a veteran, send them a note and thank them for their commitment to our country.

While we can’t thank our veterans as we normally would, we are still supporting them.

In response to COVID-19, Congress authorized several measures. Those using GI educational benefits are now allowed to access online classes, allowing veterans to continue their higher education without interruption. The VA has shifted many appointments from in-person to telehealth. For veterans who need to use Togus, screening tents are set up to evaluate patients for COVID-19 symptoms. And the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services is always ready to help veterans.

To my fellow veterans — we who served in the military and our families are well practiced in “hurry up and wait.” And, again now, that is what our country asks of us. Please know that, for most of us, our highest and best use right now is to stay home, with our families, and stay healthy.