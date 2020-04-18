This is in regards to Elliot Epstein’s column, ” … Bernie avoids a train wreck” (April 11).
As an early Bernie Sanders follower, contributor and bumper sticker wearer, I couldn’t agree more with Epstein’s analysis of Sanders’ recent withdrawal. We pre-boomers, who followed the candidate in 2016, started to gasp at the plateful of giveaways that seemed to be endless as the primary candidates collided in 2019-20.
The thought of trying to choose between a wildly incompetent, dull-witted incumbent and a socialist Santa Claus was enough to lead to fits of voter remorse — even depression.
I look forward to Epstein’s take on the two candidates left standing.
Bob Moorehead, Paris
