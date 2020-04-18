SCARBOROUGH – Roland J. “Pop” Bouchard, of Scarborough, Maine, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, at the Maine Veteran’s Home. He was born in Frenchville, Maine, on June 11, 1929, the son of Adelard and Anna (Dubois) Bouchard. In 1949, Roland was married to Jacqueline (Jackie) Victor of Auburn. Roland was proud to serve his country as a United States Marine during the Korean War era, returning to Maine to work at Allied Medical in Lewiston. In the late 1960’s Roland was co-owner of the Albert Funeral home in Lewiston, and later he and Jackie were the owners of the Biddeford Motel in Biddeford, Maine.Roland leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Jackie, his daughters Debra Curran of Scarborough, Pamela Bouchard Nee and her husband Michael, of Portland, Maine; is sister Tillie Croteau of Sebastian, Florida, and his two beloved grandchildren – Timothy of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Kaitlin of Portland, Maine.He was predeceased by his brother, Rosaire, and sister, Lucienne Rossignol.Roland had a great sense of humor, and was so loved for his kindness and generosity to family and friends. Due to current circumstances, there will be only a private family service.Anyone wishing to remember Roland is asked to make a donation in his memory to the Maine Veteran’s Home290 US Rte 1Scarborough, ME 04074

