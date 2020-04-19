At the time of this writing, two persons have walked out of BIW with the coronavirus. Workers at BIW are in very close quarters.

For the love of God and humanity, we are at war with a killing virus.

Most citizens are heeding the government’s requests. I would urge BIW to please close down and pay workers until the crisis is over.

Faye Brown, Lisbon Falls

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles