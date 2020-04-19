At the time of this writing, two persons have walked out of BIW with the coronavirus. Workers at BIW are in very close quarters.
For the love of God and humanity, we are at war with a killing virus.
Most citizens are heeding the government’s requests. I would urge BIW to please close down and pay workers until the crisis is over.
Faye Brown, Lisbon Falls
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 19
-
Maine
Take a tip from Mainers who lived in isolation long before coronavirus
-
News
Summer in Dock Square Is Around the Corner from Kennebunk Condo
-
Business
Vacationland threatened by coronavirus pandemic
-
Business
Class of 2020 tries to navigate a job market in chaos