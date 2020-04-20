AUGUSTA — The Maine Community College System has announced that Kate McPherson of Litchfield, a computer technology student at Central Maine Community College, has been selected as a 2020 Student of the Year. McPherson and six other students from other community colleges will be honored in a Zoom webinar being held at noon Wednesday, April 22. The students were selected by faculty and staff for their academic success and campus and community involvement.

The students will also each receive a John and Jana Lapoint Leadership Award of $1,000. Lapoint was president of U.F. Strainrite in Lewiston and a trustee of the Maine Community College System. After his death in 1995, his widow, Jana Lapoint, served on the board from 1995 to 2006 and helped establish the fund for the annual awards.

To join the webinar,click on https://zoom.us/j/94188375061 just before the event. There is no need to register in advance and only the speakers will be visible on screen. Attendees will be in “view only” mode.

ELMIRA, New York — Elmira College released its dean’s list for academic achievement for the winter term. The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher. Students recognized include Eliza Beaudin and Grace Kenneally, both of Lewiston.

« Previous

Next »