Maine youth climate activists with Sunrise Maine, ME Strikes, Maine Youth for Climate Justice, Penobscot Nation Youth Council and Community Water Justice are sponsoring a virtual Senate candidate forum on the climate crisis from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 24. U.S. Senate candidates taking part will include Betsy Sweet and Lisa Savage.

Hosted by youth environmental leaders, the forum, centered around the environment and the climate crisis, will be live-streamed for the public. The event is in conjunction with the wider online actions happening from April 22 to 24 for Earth Day and to promote climate justice and education. Candidates will be asked questions on their stances on various issues, and specific questions will be heard from guest youth activists.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, accessible and free for all. Go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/223185745668083/?notif_t=event_friend_going¬if_id=1587144811455044

Maine Youth Climate Strike (ME Strikes) is the Maine chapter of U.S. Youth Climate Strike. Maine Youth for Climate Justice is a broad coalition involving youth from local school environmental clubs to state chapters of national organizations. Sunrise Maine is the Maine branch of the Sunrise Movement to stop climate change and create good jobs in the process.

