LEWISTON — Full Plates Full Potential, Maine’s only statewide child hunger organization, has awarded a $500 grant to YWCA Central Maine for its summer meals program.

The competition was launched to highlight the critical work summer food programs do in reaching the more than 80,000 children who rely on school meals for basic nutrition.

“We are so proud of the YWCA Central Maine summer meals program,” Anna Korsen, Full Plates Full Potential’s program director, said. “This summer they served 4,250 meals as a new sponsor. Summer is an extremely challenging time for children affected by hunger. Our 16 County Grant Program aims to showcase and reward the best of summer programs across our state.”

“We partnered with the Summer Fun and Films Movie nights to serve meals per event,” Jennifer Erwin of YWCA Central Maine said. “This was a huge success in reaching out to low-income families. This year we are planning to use this partnership to not only serve meals but to market our daily open site located at the YWCA.”

Full Plates Full Potential is on a mission to end child hunger in Maine by partnering with nonprofit advocates, local businesses and restaurants, advocating for policy changes at the state level, granting funds and providing technical assistance to schools and hosting year-around events and fundraisers. Learn more at www.fullplates.org.

