LEWISTON – Raymond Alfred Gagnon, 76, of Lewiston Maine passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, peacefully at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Betty Gagnon of Lewiston; four sons, Duane Arnold and his wife Annie of Lewiston, Steve Kile and his wife Karrie of Dover, Pa.; Jason Reichard of Augusta and Tim Gagnon of Sacramento, Calif.; nine grandchildren, Gavin and Genevieve Arnold of Lewiston; Tyler Kile, Jaclyn Holtzinger, Jake, Joe, and Johnathan of Dover, Pa.; Miranda Reichard of Orono and Allie Reichard of Wales; a sister, Lorraine Gosselin of Auburn, a brother, Gerard Gagnon and his wife, Doris, of Greene; one niece and three nephews, Donna Gosselin of Auburn, Dan Gosselin and his wife, Linda, of Oxford; Jeff Gagnon and his wife, Wendy, of Minot; Pete Gagnon and his wife, Melissa, of Auburn; one great nephew and five great nieces, countless friends and his beloved Sheltie, Bailey.He was predeceased by his brother Donald Gagnon of Lewiston. He was born and raised in Lewiston, son of the late Alfred A. and Gladys M. (Chamberlain) Gagnon. He joined the Air Force in 1961 and served five years as a materials specialist. After the military he lived in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before settling back in his hometown of Lewiston. He started his civilian career in sales and customer service, but soon found that he loved being on the road and pursued a career as a CDL truck driver. His two “retirement” jobs were highlights of his career; being the Great Falls Plaza “hot dog man” and being a school bus driver in Lewiston, which he did for nearly 14 years. He was sincere, quick with a smile and friendly greeting, and truly enjoyed the camaraderie of his friends and co-workers. He made everyone feel like family, as the guys at Kinard trucking in York, Pa., and Hudson Bus Lines in Lewiston, would gladly tell you.Due to current circumstances a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

