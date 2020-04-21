I write in support of Ken Morse of Norway, candidate for election to the Maine Legislature representing District 71.

I am convinced, living outside that district, that Morse meets the high standards required of anyone, anywhere in Maine, who aspires to represent the people.

He seeks this office because he sees good jobs vanishing, communities splintered and prospects none too rosy for young people. He wants us all to work to solve these problems.

From family and work experience, he knows that farming and caring for the land are crucial for our ability to sustain ourselves. His other perspective comes from years of having to figure out how to run a small business.

Ken Morse, importantly, is motivated by ideals that say we all matter, that we can do more and can do it together.

Tom Whitney, South Paris

