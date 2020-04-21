DIXFIELD – Nathan Allan Wing of Marble Lane in Dixfield, passed away after a year and half long battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Thursday April 16, 2020 in Dixfield at his home with his sister, Dawn Crosby, taking care of him until his last breathe. He was born in Rumford, Maine, to Archie A. Wing Jr. And Charlene (Voter) Wing. Nathan was educated in the Peru school until 8th grade then went to High School Dixfield graduating class of 1990. While in High School Nathan worked at Rowe Afternoon Delight and also at Mt. Abram of Maine. Nathan was a life member of Napoleano Oullette Post#24 of Rumford and was also a former member and Past SAL Commander of Swasey-Torrey Post #100 of Dixfield, Maine. After High School Nathan joined the U.S. Air Force for 10 years and was SSGT E5 when he was discharged. He was one of the last Serviceman to leave Loring A.F.B. on its official closing. On July 3, 2001 he married his wife Anna Liza Gozum on his parents 30th Anniversary in the Philippines. At the time of his illness he was employed by Dyn-Corp International in Oman. Surviving is his mother Charlene Wing of Peru, His wife Anna Liza Wing of Dixfield His children son CJ Wing of Dixfield, daughter Dianne Gozum of Dixfield, Son John Gozum of the Philippines, sister Dawn Crosby and husband Daniel J. Crosby of Canton, grand-daughter Calilla of the Philippines, two very special nephews Travis and Trevor (Crosby) Wright, and his mother in law Mafe B. Cabigting Gozum. Nathan is predeceased by a daughter Erica, his father Archie Wing Jr., Parental grandparents Rose and Archie Wing Sr., maternal grandparents Annie and Colin Voter, father in law Dissdado Gozum. The family would like to give special to Rumford Oncology Department, Androscoggin Hospices nurses, and Dr. Erickson. In lieu of flowers of the family ask for donations be made to Rumford Oncology.You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

