JAY – Louis “Louie” Stoklas, 96, a lifetime resident of Jay, passed away from natural causes on April 15, 2020, at Sandy River Center in Farmington where he was a resident since January. He was born May 23, 1923 in Jay, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Hreha/Gaydos ) Stoklas. He was a graduate of Jay High School. After high school he entered the US Army during World War II. He served in New Guinea and the Philippines. Upon discharge from the Army, he went to work for International Paper Company, first in their Otis Mill and then in the Androscoggin Mill. He retired from there in 1986. Louis was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima church in Jay. He was a member of both the VFW and the American Legion in Jay. Louis was quiet man with a witty, dry sense of humor. He was well loved by family and friends alike. In his younger years, he belonged to several bowling leagues. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed attending their games in Boston. He loved to play cards and Scrabble with his siblings and with his several nieces and nephews. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph Stoklas, Mary Viger, Margaret “Peggy” Piela, Anna Pagurko, John Gaydos, and Elizabeth “Betty” Coulombe.Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Road, Jay. A memorial service and placement in the niche wall will be at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery on Civic Center Dr.in Augusta at a later date. Notice will given to friends and family when the date is determined. A kind word may be left in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.comDonations will gratefully accepted by the Good Shepherd Food BankPO Box 1807Auburn, ME 04211in Louis’ memory.

