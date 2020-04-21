LEWISTON – Gilberto Moreno Romero of Auburn passed away on Monday March 16 to cancer.Gilberto was born on July 14th 1933 at Marly Clinica, Bogota Colombia to loving parents Heli Moreno Otero and Elvira Romero Ospina. He was raised with love in a family with faith, education, patriotism and duty of purpose in life, family and country. He attended the Instituto Polytechnco de Cadets Grammar School, the Instituto de Carmen High School and two years of military academy in Bogota Colombia. He was deeply saddened by the loss of his mother at the age of seven. His father was a devout educator, patriot, architect, engineer, and artist. Heli remarried, and brought another great woman, Gilbert’s step mother, Abilina “Mina” Gomez Moreno, into his life. Gilberto then became the eldest brother to his sister Yolanda, brothers Cesar, Raul and baby sister Lucia, to fill his life and theirs. His passion for mathematics, engineering, machine tool manufacturing, and woodworking would align him in life. Gilbert taught mathematics for surveying with slide rule in the University. He went on to work for the West Company, a pharmaceutical company, as a production manager, an opportunity he would return to over several decades. He married Magdalena Tovar in 1954 and they had five children; late-Alvaro, Andres, Elvira, Gilbert and Daniel. His love for the U.S., the American dream, and his desire to become a citizen resulted in immigrating to the U.S. in 1965 to New York city. He would enjoy a truly special relationship with Numberall Stamp & Tool, of Staten Island NY, and Sangerville ME, which provided him with employment initially as a machinist, and then recognizing his abilities, as its Plant Engineer of Operations. The family moved to Sangerville, ME in 1978. Gilbert and Magdalena Divorced in 1987 after 33 years of marriage, and he then moved to Ft Lauderdale FL and married Nora Escobar. They had a son Danny Gilbert. Nora had two other children. They divorced after 18 years. He was employed with APT Drill as Plant Engineer until his retirement 2002. Gilbert was a loving father and grand-parent full of warmth, charisma, strength, encouragement, and support. He enjoyed learning new things and meeting new people. His interests included, CAD, listening to music, history, mathematics, and acquiring a mastery skill of machining and woodworking. Gilbert had a lifelong struggle with alcoholism and smoking which he realized late in life impacted his health and relationships. He went through rehab in 1987, and never drank again. With sustained sobriety and greater clarity of life, he returned to Maine moved in with his son, Daniel, his daughter-in law, Judi and granddaughter Ana, his “sweetie” for the rest of his years. He and Ana would have a close relationship, with their special dinner together and the weekly family dinners, playing chess, watching movies, talking in Spanish, drawing together, listening to music and to each’s stories, laughing and truly embracing their special relationship and time together. Gilbert is survived by his brother Cesar, wife Maria, their children Maria Fernanda and Ricardo and their families, Marlen (widow to his brother Raul), Nicolas Pajado, to sister Lucia, their children, and very special nieces; Sylvia, Martha and Maggie Tovar and their families. Gilbert had an enduring special relationship with Elena (Escobar). He regarded her as a granddaughter and her family; husband William “Bill” Meadows and their children, Claire and Madeline of Pembrook Pines FL. Gilbert was predeceased by his parents, step-mother Mina, a sister Yolanda, his sister Lucia, his brother Raul, his eldest Son Alvaro, his grandson Christopher, his cousin Cecilla and her husband Luis Tovar. The family of Gilberto, wishes to extend their profound gratitude to the staff of CMMC’s T3, M1, and ER, the City of Auburn Emergency Rescue, and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.Due to the virus a service is planned for a later date.

