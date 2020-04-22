BETHEL — The Gould Academy college counseling team will host its annual information session, Understanding the College Admissions Landscape, for 10th and 11th graders and their families starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Gould welcomes the larger Bethel and SAD 44 community to participate as well. The event is virtual this year, and online registration is required. Links for each of the sessions can be found at https://gouldacademy.org/college-counseling-webinars/

Sharing their inside knowledge of the college admissions landscape are five admissions professionals from a variety of colleges and universities: the Rev. Iriarte Andujar, associate dean of admission, Providence College; Nikki Chun, director of undergraduate admission, California Institute of Technology; Michael Moore, associate dean of admissions and coordinator of multicultural recruitment, Union College; Leykia Nulan, dean of admission, Mount Holyoke College; and Jared Rivers, senior associate director of admission and director of diversity enrollment, Bates College.

The evening will begin with a question and answer panel and be followed by two breakout sessions on a variety of topics, including the role of families in the college process, selective college admissions, and financial aid and access.

For more information, Contact Gould Academy director of college counseling Brooke Libby at [email protected]

