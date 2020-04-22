PORTLAND – The Androscoggin County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $44,300 in grants to eight nonprofits. Grant recipients include:

• LA Arts, to expand the L-A Community Galleries pilot to maintain art galleries in local care institutions for the therapeutic benefit of clients, families, staff and guests.

• New Mainers Public Health Initiative, to train staff and volunteers who provide services to school-age children who have intellectual/developmental disabilities.

• Rural Community Action Ministry, to establish a rural youth life-skills mentoring program to prepare youth to thrive as they transition to adulthood.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MaineCF staff worked remotely with available county/regional committee members to expedite review of proposals. Grant recipients have the choice of extending the period during which to complete the work originally proposed and/or the flexibility to use the funding in other ways to meet current, unexpected organizational needs.

The Androscoggin County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the county. Applications go through the foundation’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2021. Application, guidelines and a complete list of recent grants can be found at www.mainecf.org.

The Androscoggin County Fund is built through donations from the community. For more information, contact Program Officer John Ochira at 1-877-700-6800 or [email protected].

